Russian Troops Shell Tomina Balka In Kherson Region In Morning, Damaging Houses
8/26/2024 5:17:26 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning, Russian troops fired artillery at the village of Tomina Balka, Kherson region.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.
“Today, at about 5:30 a.m., the Russian occupiers fired at least four times at Tomina Balka with artillery. As a result of the“arrivals” in the village, three residential buildings were damaged,” the report says.
It is noted that the buildings have damaged walls, roofs, and broken windows.
There was no information about injuries among local residents, the RMA added.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, one person was killed and seven were injured in the Kherson region over the past day as a result of shelling.
Photo: Kherson Regional Military Administration
