(MENAFN) Czech President Petr Pavel has characterized the Nord Stream pipelines as a “legitimate target” within the context of Ukraine’s ongoing conflict with Russia. Pavel, however, clarified that he does not possess concrete evidence linking Ukraine to the sabotage of the pipelines, which were designed to transport Russian to Germany and Western Europe.



In an interview with Novinky.cz, Pavel addressed a recent Wall Street Journal article suggesting that the explosions in September 2022, which severely damaged the Nord Stream pipelines, may have been orchestrated by Ukraine. According to the report, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had initially sanctioned the attack but later attempted to halt it under pressure from the CIA. Despite this, Ukraine’s then-commander-in-chief, Valery Zaluzhny, reportedly allowed the operation to proceed.



Pavel, a former NATO general, emphasized that while he does not have any definitive incriminating evidence against Ukraine, he considers strategic infrastructure like pipelines to be legitimate targets in wartime. He explained that targeting such infrastructure could be seen as a strategic move aimed at disrupting gas and oil supplies to Europe and impacting the flow of revenue back to Russia.



The Czech president noted that pipelines, due to their strategic importance, are often targeted in conflicts as they can significantly influence the direction and dynamics of a war. He acknowledged, however, that if Ukraine were conclusively proven to be behind the Nord Stream attacks, it might impact the level of support European Union countries are willing to extend to Ukraine in its struggle against Russia.



This statement adds another layer to the ongoing debate about the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage, reflecting broader concerns about the implications of such actions on international support and the conduct of the conflict.

