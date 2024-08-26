Dream Journey Tourism Soars To The Top: Tripadvisor Names It 'Best Of The Best For 2024'

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 9:08 AM

Dream Journey Tourism, a leading tour operator specializing in desert safari experiences in Dubai, is thrilled to announce its prestigious recognition in Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards Best of the Best for 2024. Achieving the coveted No. 1 spot in the 'Top Experience' category in the UAE, Dream Journey has also secured the impressive No. 12 position in the 'World's Top Experiences' list. This accolade places Dream Journey among the elite top one per cent of listings globally on Tripadvisor.

As the leading travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor's awards are a testament to exceptional service and unforgettable experiences. This honour is based on genuine feedback from the community, reflecting authentic, first-hand reviews over the past year, making it a trusted badge of excellence.

"Winning this award is a significant achievement for us", said Syed Hasnain Haider, Managing Director of Dream Journey Tourism. "It underscores our commitment to providing exceptional experiences, which is essential in a sector where personalization and innovation are paramount. We deeply appreciate the support from our guests and the recognition from Tripadvisor. This accolade inspires us to keep pushing the boundaries and setting new standards in the dynamic world of travel experiences."

The award-winning experience: Dubai Red Dune desert safari, Camels, Sandboarding and BBQ options

The award was bestowed for Dream Journey's highly popular Dubai Red Dune desert safari, camels, sandboarding and BBQ options, a quintessential Dubai experience that has become a must-do for visitors. This desert safari experience takes guests on an exhilarating journey through Dubai's iconic Red Dunes, offering a blend of adventure and a scenic journey to Dubai's secluded desert landscape.

The experience includes thrilling dune bashing, a sunset photo stop, camel rides, and a traditional Bedouin-style camp where guests enjoy a BBQ buffet dinner, live performances, and other cultural activities. As one of the most sought-after activities in Dubai, this desert safari has earned its place at the top of travelers' lists, making it a key factor in Dream Journey's recognition as the UAE's top experience.

"Congratulations to Dream Journey Tourism on its recognition in Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards Best of the Best for 2024," said John Boris, chief growth officer at Tripadvisor. "Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience. Travelers rely on Tripadvisor's Best of the Best lists to help them navigate the myriad things to see, eat, and do across the globe. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2024 and beyond."

Discover the glowing reviews and explore more about Dream Journey's award-winning Dubai Red Dune Desert Safari experience on TripAdvisor here , or visit their website To check out the full list of all the world's top experiences, visit the Travelers' Choice Awards page.

Visit for more information.