Avram Manchu Essays Childhood Version Of Titular Character In First Look From ‘Kannappa’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Avram Manchu, the son of Telugu star Vishnu Manchu and the grandson of the legendary Mohan Babu, is set to make his acting debut with the upcoming 'Kannappa'. The first look of Avram as the childhood version of Kannappa (Thinnadu) was unveiled on the occasion of Janmashtami on Monday.

In the poster, Avram could be seen in a fierce avatar as he stands against the backdrop of a deity. Avram essays the role of the childhood version of the titular character with the adult version of the character essayed by Vishnu Manchu.

Talking about the same, Vishnu said,“Watching Avram step into the shoes of young Kannappa has been an emotional experience for me. This film is a dream that spans generations in our family. I am incredibly proud to introduce Avram to the world through such an iconic role, and I can't wait for everyone to see the magic he's bringing to the screen”.

Avram's role as the young Kannappa marks the continuation of the Manchu family's rich tradition in the Telugu film industry.

The film boasts a stellar cast, including Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohan Babu Sarathkumar, Bramhanandam, and Kajal Agarwal.

The story of 'Kannappa' revolves around the legendary warrior Kannappa, who has been touted as one of the greatest devotees of Lord Shiva which made him a legend in the circle of the devotees of Mahadev. His transition from a hunter to a warrior to a saint earned him the title of Nayanar.

The film was announced last year at the Srikalahasteeswara temple which holds an important place in the film's narrative as this is the spot where Kannappa willingly blinded himself, earning his blessings from Lord Shiva and becoming the revered legend.

Produced by 24 Frames Factory and AVA Entertainment, 'Kannappa' is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh.