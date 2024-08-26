'All Arrangements For New Academic Year Complete'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Over 131,000 students will head to their classrooms on Sunday, September 1, in 215 public schools, 70 integration schools, seven Al Hidaya Special Needs Schools, and 64 kindergartens.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Director of the Department of and Student Affairs of the MoEHE, Mariam Al Nisf Al Buainain, said the is all set to welcome the students after finalising preparations for the new academic year.

She affirmed that the ministry is committed to offering quality educational atmosphere through developing all the fundamental components of education, including the pedagogical cadres, infrastructure and educational resources in coordination with relevant bodies.

She highlighted that the educational system comprises private schools that offer professional technical skills that would provide the Qatari community with highly talented students who can advance the development process Qatar is witnessing.

Al Buainain pointed out that the registration of students in public schools and kindergartens has begun via 'Maarif' portal on the MoEHE website. She called on parents to capitalise on this online service to register their sons and daughters and fill out all the required forms.

MoEHE is committed to enhancing the life quality of students and to that end it has embarked on launching projects that aim to enhance students' cultural and social skills, Al Buainain underlined, affirming that these skills will help them succeed in their careers as the ministry strives to forge close partnership with parents in pursuit of achieving an educational atmosphere that abounds with support and cooperation.

The preparations comprise a plethora of themes and initiatives and educational curricula as declared by the ministry in alignment with the third National Development Strategy 2024-2030. Additionally, the announcement of these updates is part of the ministry's unwavering efforts to strike a balance between academic achievements and upgrading personal and psychosocial capabilities of students.

These updates are related to all academic classes such as kindergarten, secondary schools with a special emphasis on skills of the 21st century, such as digital competency, emotional intelligence and critical thinking, along with academic skills that help advance students' capabilities, in addition to keeping pace with best global practices in education and enhancing students' physical and psychological health.

The updates in curricula comprise adjustments to some educational aspects, such as devoting free reading to kindergarten pupils in their early age and increase the span of sport activities, while in elementary schools the students' capabilities will be enhanced in terms of linguistic and technical aspects.

Moreover, in preparatory schools the students will overwhelmingly focus on reading and writing the Arabic language, in addition to subjects that would meet their proclivities.

In the preparatory schools, teaching hours on Wednesday will be extended to match the rest of days of the week, so that the school day will continue until 1.30pm, except on Thursday, when it will end at 12.40pm. This will allow additional time to develop students' skills and stimulate their creativity, while aligning with Qatar's aspirations to enhance its educational system and improve its quality.

In the secondary schools, the school day will be extended until 1.30pm throughout the week to enhance students' academic and practical skills, preparing them for success in their professional lives and for university education.

The arrangements include preparing the school environment, ensuring the school capacity, transportation and maintenance, canteen catering services tenders, and follow-up plans on safety procedures in emergency situations.

These also included filling vacancies by appointing teachers according to high standards in terms of academic qualifications and practical experience, including graduates of the“Tomouh” programme implemented by the ministry in cooperation with Qatar University's College of Education.

Several new specialised schools will be opened and many workshops, and awareness and educational meetings will be held over the course of the year.

In remarks to QNA, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Higher Education Affairs, Dr. Hareb Mohammed Al Jabri, said the new government scholarship plan for the academic year 2024-25 aims to offer 1,500 scholarships, up from 700 during the previous year. This is driven by an increase of educational tracks from three to eight in a bid to meet the Qatari labour market needs. The preparations for the new academic year are being made in cooperation and coordination between the MoEHE and the Ministry of Interior to ensure the safety and security of students and smooth traffic flow.

These preparations highlight the importance the state gives to education as the main important incubator for building the nation in line with QNV 2030.