In Ukraine, 524 Settlements Are Without Electricity Due To Hostilities And Technical Violations

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine, 524 settlements remain without electricity due to hostilities and technological disruptions, the situation in the sector is difficult, but restrictions for consumers have not been introduced.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the of Energy .

It is noted that during the day in Ukraine, power engineers restored power to 7,220 consumers who were de-energized as a result of hostilities and technological disruptions.

The ministry calls on citizens to consume electricity economically and responsibly, especially during peak hours - from 17:00 to 22:00.

It is emphasized that the massive attacks by Russian troops have caused serious damage to the power system, and it remains vulnerable today.

The Russian army continues to shell the energy infrastructure on a daily basis, especially in the frontline and border regions, where substations and power lines suffer the most damage.

At the same time, the repair campaign to restore energy facilities in Ukraine continues. Power engineers are working to ensure the stability and integrity of the power system and prepare it for the autumn and winter period.

Szijjarto accuses EU of purposefully obstructing smoothsupplies to Hungary

In Kharkiv region, substations and household consumers connected to them were left without power twice as a result of hostilities.

In Donetsk region, overhead lines were cut off for a short time due to hostilities.

In the southern region, a high-voltage overhead line connecting the power systems of Ukraine and Moldova was disconnected yesterday.

Dnipro signs loan agreements worth UAH 320M to restoresector

In the northern region, a substation was without power for technological reasons. No consumers were cut off.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of August 24, more than 19,000 customers in Dnipropetrovska, Donetsk, Zaporizka, Sumska, Kharkivska, Khersonska and Chernihivska oblasts were without power supply due to enemy shelling.