Mumbai On Alert Today Heavy Rainfall In Gujarat, Bengal, UP, Light Rains In Delhi. Check IMD Weather Forecast Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Weather today: Heavy rainfall will continue in most states today due to an active monsoon system over the Indian subcontinent. The India Meteorological Department kept Mumbai on orange alert, as the city will likely embrace heavy to very heavy rainfall on Saturday, August 24. Meanwhile, a red alert has been issued for Gujarat due to extremely heavy rainfall today.

The weather forecasting agency has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places of Gujarat, Vidarbha, Maharashtra , Madhya Pradesh, etc., for Saturday.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls (> 20 cm) very likely at isolated places over Gujarat Region; Heavy to very heavy rainfall (≥ 12 cm) at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Saurashtra & Kutch; Heavy rainfall (≥ 7 cm) at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Marathwada, Kerala & Mahe, Telangana, Coastal & North Interior Karnataka,” IMD said in its latest weather bulletin.

Many coastal areas of the Bay of Bengal, the Arabian Sea, along and off Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha , north Andhra Pradesh, etc, will witness squally weather today, with wind speed reaching 35 kmph to 45 mph gusting to 55 mph.

Orange alert in Mumbai

Several parts of Mahrashtra, including Mumbai, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall today. The IMD has issued an orange alert in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts of Konkan from 24 August onwards, reported PTI.

It also issued orange alert for Pune and Satara districts of western Maharashtra and Amravati, Bhandara, Chandrapur and Gondia districts of Vidarbha for Saturday.

Orange alert in a place is a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall exceeding 64.5 mm in 24 hours, potentially disrupting normal life and causing flooding in low-lying areas