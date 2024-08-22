India's Economy Shows Resilience As Private Sector Growth Persists For 37Th Month

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 22 (KNN) India's private sector has marked its 37th consecutive month of growth, according to the latest Flash India Composite Output Index.

The August data, compiled by S&P Global, reveals a robust expansion rate that continues to outpace historical standards.

This persistent growth streak underscores the resilience of India's in the face of global challenges.

The Composite Output stood at 60.5 in August, showing only a slight dip from July's 60.7, but remaining significantly above the long-term trend level of 54.6.

This indicates a consistently strong performance across both manufacturing and service sectors, reflecting broad-based economic strength.

While manufacturing saw a softer increase, it still led the overall upturn. The HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI registered at 57.9 in August, down from 58.1 in July, marking a three-month low but still well above the historical average of 54.0.

This suggests that despite a slight cooling, the manufacturing sector continues to be a key driver of India's economic growth.

The services sector showed marginal improvement, with the HSBC Flash India Services PMI inching up to 60.4 in August from 60.3 in July.

This uptick, albeit small, indicates the continued expansion and resilience of India's service industry, which plays a crucial role in the country's economic landscape.

The report highlights several positive trends, including a sharp upturn in new business intakes, solid job creation, and optimistic growth prospects among businesses.

Additionally, there has been a softening of both input costs and selling prices, which could potentially ease inflationary pressures and support consumer spending.

An interesting development noted in the report is that goods producers reported the first decline in outstanding business volumes in nearly a year.

Conversely, service providers maintained their growth streak for the 32nd consecutive month, although at a milder pace. This divergence between sectors could indicate shifting dynamics within India's economy and merits close observation in the coming months.

These figures collectively underscore India's economic momentum, suggesting a continued positive trajectory despite global economic uncertainties. However, economists will be closely monitoring the slight cooling in the manufacturing sector and the pace of outstanding business accumulation in services, which hit its weakest point since February.

As India navigates through global economic headwinds, this sustained growth in the private sector provides a strong foundation for overall economic stability and expansion.

The consistent performance across multiple indicators paints a picture of an economy that is not only growing but also showing signs of resilience and adaptability in a challenging global environment.

(KNN Bureau)