BYD Overtook Honda And Nissan In Global Car Sales

BYD, the leading Chinese car manufacturer, rose to seventh place in the world in terms of global sales in the second quarter of this year, overtaking Japan's Honda Motor and Nissan Motor. BYD increased its sales by 40 percent compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports.

According to the publication, there was a decrease in global sales of the five largest companies in the rating. In particular, sales of Toyota Motor, which occupies the first place in the list, decreased by 4 percent compared to the second quarter of last year. Sales of Volkswagen cars, which took second place, and Hyundai-KIA, which took third place, decreased by 4 and 1 percent, respectively.

The newspaper stressed that BYD's achievements have disrupted the current balance of power in global car sales, and now the main task is to prepare a response to the sharp increase in China's influence on the market.

The European Commission has already announced an increase in tariffs on cars manufactured in China. For BYD electric vehicles, it will be 17 percent, for Geely – 19.3 percent, for SAIC – 36.3 percent. The PRC has already protested this decision to the World Trade Organization and sent a request for consultations with the European Union.

