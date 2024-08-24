BYD Overtook Honda And Nissan In Global Car Sales
Date
8/24/2024 12:15:07 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
BYD, the leading Chinese car manufacturer, rose to seventh place
in the world in terms of global sales in the second quarter of this
year, overtaking Japan's Honda Motor and Nissan Motor. BYD
increased its sales by 40 percent compared to the same period last
year, Azernews reports.
According to the publication, there was a decrease in global
sales of the five largest companies in the rating. In particular,
sales of Toyota Motor, which occupies the first place in the list,
decreased by 4 percent compared to the second quarter of last year.
Sales of Volkswagen cars, which took second place, and Hyundai-KIA,
which took third place, decreased by 4 and 1 percent,
respectively.
The newspaper stressed that BYD's achievements have disrupted
the current balance of power in global car sales, and now the main
task is to prepare a response to the sharp increase in China's
influence on the market.
The European Commission has already announced an increase in
tariffs on cars manufactured in China. For BYD electric vehicles,
it will be 17 percent, for Geely – 19.3 percent, for SAIC – 36.3
percent. The PRC has already protested this decision to the World
Trade Organization and sent a request for consultations with the
European Union.
MENAFN24082024000195011045ID1108595736
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.