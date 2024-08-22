Jordan, Bahrain Discuss Strengthening Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 22 (Petra) – of and Parliamentary Affairs Haditha Khreisha met with Bahraini Ambassador Khalifa bin Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa on Thursday to explore avenues for cooperation between Jordan and Bahrain in various sectors.Khreisha emphasized the deep, historical ties between the two nations, built on mutual respect, and reiterated the commitment to continued collaboration to achieve shared objectives.Al Khalifa highlighted the strength of the Jordanian-Bahraini relationship across multiple fields, commending Jordan's wise policy approach at both the Arab and international levels.