Jordan, Bahrain Discuss Strengthening Cooperation
Date
8/22/2024 2:07:59 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, August 22 (Petra) – Minister
of Political
and Parliamentary Affairs Haditha Khreisha met with Bahraini Ambassador sheikh
Khalifa bin Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa on Thursday to explore avenues for cooperation between Jordan and Bahrain in various sectors.
Khreisha emphasized the deep, historical ties between the two nations, built on mutual respect, and reiterated the commitment to continued collaboration to achieve shared objectives.
Al Khalifa highlighted the strength of the Jordanian-Bahraini relationship across multiple fields, commending Jordan's wise policy approach at both the Arab and international levels.
