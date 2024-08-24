India To Provide Ukraine With Grant Aid To Implement Community Recovery Projects

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the of India have signed a memorandum of understanding on India's humanitarian grant aid to implement highly effective community development projects.

That is according to the Ukrainian Ministry's press service , Ukrinform reports.

The memorandum was signed by Ukraine's First Deputy Prime and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko and India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The document envisages the expansion of economic and technical cooperation between the two countries. In addition, it outlines the framework conditions for providing aid to Ukraine to implement projects, including those related to reconstruction and rehabilitation.

"The signed memorandum creates for the next five years the conditions for the provision of grant and humanitarian aid for the implementation of effective community development projects, in particular, projects for the reconstruction and restoration of Ukraine. We agreed on a simplified mechanism for the approval of relevant projects - at the level of governmental and non-governmental organizations and the Indian Embassy in Ukraine," Svyrydenko said.

Applications for grant assistance for any such project can be sent through the Indian Embassy in Ukraine. They can be sent by the ministry, local and regional self-government body, non-governmental organization or institution.

The Ministry of Economy explained that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine would prepare a report on the project and would be responsible for the evaluation of the project proposal, the decision and payment of grant aid and the monitoring of the implementation of the project in accordance with the procedures of the Government of India.

For each project, a separate memorandum of understanding will be concluded between the Embassy of India in Ukraine and governmental and non-governmental organizations of Ukraine.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ukraine on August 23.

In Kyiv, he held talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky. During the visit, four documents were signed in the fields of medicine, agricultural cooperation, humanitarian relations and culture.

Photo credit: Ministry of Economy of Ukraine