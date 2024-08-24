Destroyed Weapons Warehouses And Equipment: Border Guards Demonstrate Work Of Drones In Luhansk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the area of Kreminna and Serebryansky Forest, Luhansk region, of the Phoenix company of the State Border Guard Service destroyed six cars, an armored vehicle, three weapons depots and hit a truck, two cars and a Russian cannon.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service and a was released.

According to the State Border Guard Service, soldiers of the Luhansk Border Guard Detachment continue to weaken the enemy's combat capabilities in the area of Kreminna and Serebryansky Forest.

“Over the course of several days, the Phoenix unit destroyed 6 vehicles, 3 ammunition depots and one armored combat vehicle,” the statement said.

Ukraine's General Staff reports 67 combat clashes across front over past 24 hours

In addition, a military truck, two cars and a cannon of Russian troops were damaged.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, border guards destroyed several positions of the Russian army in the Zaporizhzhia sector.