LG Chairs 47Th SASB Meeting

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired the 47th Board meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) at Raj Bhawan, on Friday.

The meeting was attended by members of the Shrine Board – D.C. Raina; Kailash Mehra Sadhu, K. N. Rai; Dr Shailesh Raina and Prof Vishwamurti Shastri.

The Board, which met under the chairmanship of the LG, appreciated the Civil Administration, Jammu & Kashmir Police, Army, CAPFs, Disaster Response Forces, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, & sanitation workers, service providers and all the stakeholders for the successful conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

This year, more than 5.12 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the Amarnath cave shrine. This is the highest Yatra figure in the last twelve years.

The Board discussed various interventions and proposed measures to further improve the facilities and services for the devotees.

The Board Members shared their valuable suggestions on the agenda points put forth during the meeting.

They also hailed better queue regulation and crowd management, successful implementation of Aadhaar based registration and various pilgrim-centric endeavours of the Shrine Board and other line departments and agencies during this year's yatra.

Chief Executive Officer, Amarnathji Shrine Board, gave a detailed presentation on various ongoing works and other important factors related to the annual holy pilgrimage. Additional CEO SASB, senior officers of the UT Administration and Shrine Board also attended the meeting.

