RFK Jr Endorses Trump, Opens Fire On US Neocons

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Robert F Kennedy Jr, the last living torch bearer of his family's dynasty, endorsed Donald in a scorched-earth August 23 speech denouncing the American foreign policy establishment for provoking and perpetuating the Ukraine war.

In particular, he blamed the American neocons for the Ukraine conflict and declared that Trump's promise to reopen negotiations with Russia and end the war as soon as he took office were reason enough to endorse the former president's campaign.

According to the most recent NBC poll , Kennedy Jr, son of the former attorney general and senator Robert F Kennedy, would have received 10% of the vote in the presidential election. In a tight election, Kennedy Jr's support might decide the outcome for Trump over rival Kamala Harris.

Kennedy Jr's address was a bill of indictment of the US foreign policy elite for deliberately drawing Russia into the Ukraine war with the object of regime change.

No politician of standing has taken on the establishment so comprehensively. Trump told a podcast last June that NATO's expansion plans provoked the war. Kennedy Jr's denunciation was thorough, sweeping and ruthless.

“The military-industrial complex has provided us with a familiar comic-book justification as they do with every war. This one is a noble effort to stop a super-villain named Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine and to thwart his Hitler-like march across Europe. In fact,” Kennedy Jr said,“tiny Ukraine is a proxy in a geopolitical struggle initiated by the ambitions of the US neocons for American global hegemony.”