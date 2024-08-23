SOCAR's President To Participate In Conference To Be Held In Turkmenistan
Date
8/23/2024 3:09:42 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more
The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) will participate in
the international conference and exhibition "Oil and gas of
Turkmenistan - 2024" (OGT-2024), which will be held in Ashgabat,
the capital of Turkmenistan, on October 23,
Azernews reports, citing Turkmen press.
SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf will represent the company at this
conference and exhibition. Najaf's speech is scheduled to be
delivered during the forum.
It has been reported that more than 100 delegations from 20
countries have confirmed their participation in "Oil and Gas of
Turkmenistan - 2024."
Officials and representatives from prominent energy companies
will attend the international conference and exhibition.
Additionally, representatives from the UN, OSCE, Asian Development
Bank, and other international organizations have announced their
participation. The conference aims to strengthen international
cooperation in the energy sector and enhance Turkmenistan's
investment potential.
The OGT-2024 international forum will continue until October
25.
MENAFN23082024000195011045ID1108592669
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.