SOCAR's President To Participate In Conference To Be Held In Turkmenistan

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) will participate in the international and "Oil and of Turkmenistan - 2024" (OGT-2024), which will be held in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, on October 23, Azernews reports, citing Turkmen press.

SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf will represent the company at this conference and exhibition. Najaf's speech is scheduled to be delivered during the forum.

It has been reported that more than 100 delegations from 20 countries have confirmed their participation in "Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan - 2024."

Officials and representatives from prominent energy companies will attend the international conference and exhibition. Additionally, representatives from the UN, OSCE, Asian Development Bank, and other international organizations have announced their participation. The conference aims to strengthen international cooperation in the energy sector and enhance Turkmenistan's investment potential.

The OGT-2024 international forum will continue until October 25.