Innovative New Interior And Outdoor Learning Spaces Welcome Preschool Students To Sacred Heart’S Main Campus!

When/Where

Tuesday, August 27

Sacred Heart Schools, 6250 N. Sheridan Rd. at Rosemont (in Edgewater)

About our Preschool and New Facilities

A unique experience for three- and four-year olds, Sacred Heart Preschool takes much of its inspiration from foundress St. Madeleine Sophie Barat who wrote,“Young people are our priority; they carry the seeds of the future”. With this backdrop, we have created new, innovative classrooms and outdoor learning spaces with a focus on development of both mind and heart and are eager to welcome our preschoolers to class on the main campus later this month.



















Two of our largest classrooms allow students to feel safe and nurtured while exploring the world around them through play. Each indoor classroom features a multi-level loft and hands on sensory stations. Our outdoor learning spaces, designed by award-winning firm CRG, allow for constantly changing experiences and explorations, all to nurture a love of learning and nature. Our aim is to build a foundation for lifelong, respectful learning that will shape tomorrow's leaders.

Using best-in-class teaching practices in the hands of compassionate educators, our approach for age-appropriate preschool learning focuses on purposeful play, social emotional learning and strong academics. As part of our Primary School Division, the preschool, under the leadership of Division Head and Sacred Heart alumna Maureen Rutkowski, ensures that each child's individual and unique needs and strengths are met. Whether in our foundational world language program, through early literacy or math skill development, or in the outdoor spaces, these youngest learners are literally“carrying the seeds of the future”, Maureen shares,“as they cultivate their curiosity and practice self-regulation and decision making.”



















About Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart Schools opened its doors in Chicago in 1876. As the oldest independent elementary school in Chicago, we operate as a private, Catholic school, welcoming all faiths, for Preschool through 8th grade students. Along the shores of Lake Michigan, our unique single gender classroom experience on a co-ed campus allows girls, through The Academy, and boys, through Hardey Prep, to pursue and excel in their love of learning within a safe, diverse and inclusive community.

