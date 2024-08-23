Canada's Minister Of International Development Visits Wounded Ukrainian Veterans

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canada's of International Development Ahmed Hussen during his stay in Ukraine visited Ukrainian veterans undergoing rehabilitation after injuries.

Hussen said this in a post on the X social platform, Ukrinform reports.

"I visited the Kyiv City Clinical Hospital of War Veterans in Pushcha-Vodytsia, a veterans' rehabilitation center supported by the Kyiv City Military Administration. As I met Ukrainian veterans, I was reminded of the incredible resilience in each step they take towards recovery," Hussen said.

He stressed that "meeting these veterans underscores the true cost of war -- and why our support is so vital."

"Through the Partnership Fund for a Resilience Ukraine, Canada is helping veterans transition to civilian life, ensuring they have the tools and opportunities for economic security and social inclusion," the minister said.

According to him, the determination of all patients was evident.

"When I asked one of them about his plans for the future, he told me he is going back to the frontline as soon as he is healed," Hussen added.