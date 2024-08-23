DGCA Imposes Rs 98 Lakh Fine On Air India For Operating Flights With 'Non-Qualified' Crew Members

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Directorate General of Civil (DGCA) has announced a significant fine of Rs 98 lakh on Air India following a series of serious safety violations. The fine stems from the airline's recent operation of a flight with a non-qualified crew, an issue deemed critical by the aviation regulator.

The fine was levied after a detailed investigation revealed that Air India had operated a flight commanded by a non-trainer line captain paired with a non-line-released first officer. This incident, discovered through a voluntary report submitted by Air India on July 10, 2024, has been categorized by the DGCA as a severe scheduling lapse with major safety implications.

The DGCA's investigation uncovered several deficiencies and multiple violations of regulatory standards by various personnel at the airline, which could have potentially compromised safety. In addition to the Rs 98 lakh fine imposed on Air India, the DGCA has also sanctioned individual penalties. The airline's Director of Operations has been fined Rs 6 lakh, while the Director of Training faces a penalty of Rs 3 lakh.

The DGCA's statement highlighted the gravity of the incident, noting that the operation of the flight with inadequately qualified crew members posed a significant risk. Despite the DGCA's issuance of a show-cause notice to both the flight commander and Air India on July 22, the regulator expressed dissatisfaction with the responses received, leading to the imposition of the fine.

"The concerned pilot has been warned to exercise caution to prevent such occurrences in future. M/s Air India Limited operated a flight commanded by a non-trainer line captain paired with a non-line-released first officer which has been viewed by the regulator as a serious scheduling incident having significant safety ramifications," the DGCA said in a statement.

This latest fine adds to a series of penalties Air India has faced over the past 18 months. In March 2024, the DGCA had previously fined the airline Rs 80 lakh for violations related to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) and fatigue management systems (FMS). This fine followed an unsatisfactory response from Air India to an earlier show-cause notice.

Overall, this marks the twelfth fine issued to Air India by the DGCA in the recent period. The cumulative fines, totaling approximately Rs 5 crore, reflect a pattern of regulatory non-compliance. Past fines have included Rs 1.10 crore for safety violations on certain long-range terrain critical routes and Rs 10 lakh for failures in providing mandatory passenger facilities.