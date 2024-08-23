Biden Announces New Security Assistance Package For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden has announced a new security assistance package for Ukraine, timing this step to Independence Day.

Biden said this in a statement posted on the White House's website, Ukrinform reports.

"I spoke with President [Volodymyr] Zelensky today [...] to express America's unwavering support for the people of Ukraine," Biden said, adding that Ukraine was a free country before the Russian invasion, is still free now, and will remain free in the future.

The Ukrainians "remained unbowed in the face of Russia's heinous war crimes and atrocities," Biden said.

According to him, they have defended the values that unite people across both of the two nations and around the world - including independence.

"That is why I am proud we will announce a new package of military aid for Ukraine today," Biden said.

The package includes air defense missiles to protect Ukraine's critical infrastructure, counter-drone equipment and anti-armor missiles, and ammunition for frontline soldiers and the mobile rocket systems that protect them.

Biden recalled that on Friday, the United States imposed new sanctions on nearly 400 entities and individuals who are enabling Russia's illegal war.

The United States and its allies and partners have taken "a series of historic steps" over the last few months to support Ukraine - from transferring F-16 fighter jets, to committing to deliver hundreds of air defense interceptors over the next year, to quickly surging security assistance to the frontlines following the passing of the National Security Bill, Biden added.

According to the president, in July, he also brought together 20 nations who have signed Bilateral Security Agreements with Ukraine to form the Ukraine Compact, which will strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend itself now and in the future.

Together with the G7, the United States is taking unprecedented action to make Russia pay for damage it has caused by issuing $50 billion in loans backed by the profits of frozen Russian sovereign assets, Biden said.

"Make no mistake: Russia will not prevail in this conflict. The independent people of Ukraine will prevail - and the United States, our Allies, and our partners, will continue to stand with them every step of the way," he added.