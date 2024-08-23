Scudder Solar Named As A Top Solar Contractor On Solar Power World Magazine's Prestigious 2024 Annual List

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) MARINA, CA, August 23rd, 2024 – Scudder Solar Electrical Systems , a leading full-service residential and commercial solar and storage contractor with headquarters in Marina, CA, announced today that it has been recognized once again by Solar Power World Magazine as one of the 2024 Top U.S. Solar and Solar + Storage Contractors on their nationwide annual list.



The Top Solar Contractors List is developed each year by the magazine Solar Power World to recognize and honor the work of solar contractors all over the United States. Solar firms in the utility, commercial, community solar, and residential markets are ranked by the number of kilowatts they installed in the previous year. Companies are grouped and listed by specific services, markets, and states. Scudder Solar was ranked nationally as a Top Residential and Commercial Solar Contractor, a Top Solar + Storage Installer, and one of California's Top 2024 Solar Contractors. The 2024 compilation list was released on July 25.



“We are proud to be recognized by Solar Power World Magazine for our company's work in the solar industry,” said Jennifer Scudder, President and CEO of Scudder Solar.“Despite some of the industry challenges we've faced over the past year, including the NEM changes in California, we are thrilled to see our team honored for their efforts to advance solar and storage and their steadfast commitment to developing and delivering custom solar energy systems and storage solutions for our surrounding communities.”



The United States installed more solar in 2023 than ever before - 32.4 GW total and 51% more than the previous year. Scudder Solar installed over 2,225.58 kilowatts of solar power in 2023, and over 34,228.00 MW since its founding in 2007, including a diverse array of residential and commercial large-scale projects.



Scudder Solar was ranked at No. 274 in the United States overall. Other rankings in the national annual list include No. 61 Top California Solar Contractor, No. 64 Top U.S. Solar + Storage Installer, No. 104 Top U.S. Solar Installer, No.126 Top U.S. Commercial Solar Contractor, and No. 168 Top U.S. Residential Solar Contractor.



About Scudder Solar Energy Systems

Scudder Solar Energy Systems, based in Marina, CA, is a leading solar energy and energy storage contractor serving Monterey, Santa Cruz, and San Benito counties in Northern California. Scudder is a REC Certified Solar Professional, a Tesla Powerwall Certified Installer, a Tesla Solar Roof Certified Installer, a SPAN Panel and SPAN Drive Authorized Installer, and a long-time member of SEIA and the California Solar and Storage Association. For more information, please visit scuddersolar or call 831-384-3900.



About Solar Power World

Solar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development, and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors-including installers, developers, and EPCs in all markets-grow their businesses and do their jobs better.

