Romania Buys 180-Million-USD Missiles For F-16 Fighter Jets

(MENAFN- IANS) Bucharest, Aug 23 (IANS) Romania is set to bolster its fleet of F-16 fighter jets with 186 AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) bought from the United States, according to local reports.

Romania will also receive four AIM-120 AMRAAM guidance sections and other essential equipment.

The initial sale was valued at approximately 180 million US dollars, with the option for additional purchases in the future, Xinhua news agency reported.

This deal, announced on Thursday, would enhance the Romanian Air Force's modernization efforts, according to local media.

The AIM-120 AMRAAM is a versatile, beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile used by 40 countries.