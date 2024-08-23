Activewear Brand Gold Hinge Partners With Tiktok Star Whitney Risner's Brand Waawees For An Exclusive Capsule Collection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hinge , the activewear and athleisure brand, has teamed up with jewelry brand WaaWees Jewelry to create a capsule collection that seamlessly blends jewelry with activewear. Designed with the“girl on the go” in mind, the Hinge x WaaWees collection effortlessly elevates activewear, blending comfort, style, and sustainability.The collection features a carefully curated selection of five pieces, including dresses, skirts, and tops from Gold Hinge, and three pairs of earrings from WaaWees Jewelry. Gold Hinge pieces are available in sizes XS-XXL and the entire collection is affordably priced, ranging from $49 to $86, making it accessible to a wide audience.Gold Hinge introduces a brand-new piece for this collaboration: a sleeveless polo dress in khaki, featuring embroidered crest detailing. The collection also includes some of their popular designs, such as the Ivory Striped Band Pleated Tennis Skirt, the Navy Criss Cross Back Pleated Tennis Dress, the Black Y-Back Adjustable Pleated Dress, and the V-Neck Knit Vest. WaaWees complements the collection with a two-toned version of their popular Matera earrings, along with the gold Reece earrings and Medium Bezel Hoops adorned with crystal detailing.This collaboration was a natural fit, driven by a shared vision to empower women with pieces that not only look good but also perform in any setting. Gold Hinge's commitment to creating sustainable, functional clothing aligns perfectly with WaaWees Jewelry's mission to offer water-resistant, eco-conscious jewelry that complements any lifestyle.“WaaWees Jewelry really matches the elevated type of customer we aim to target and who our ideal customer is,” says Kat Wattercutter, Founder & CEO of Gold Hinge.“As a business owner, I was also very inspired by Whitney and felt that our values truly aligned. We both stand for women empowerment. I felt that both our brands solve the problems of providing versatile pieces that are functional and make women feel beautiful.”Whitney Risner, Founder & CEO of WaaWees Jewelry, shares her excitement about the collaboration:“I have been a fan of Gold Hinge for a while now. Before this collaboration happened, I listened to a podcast where Kat talked about her story and how Gold Hinge got to where it is today. From college sports to starting her business out of her house, we had a lot of similarities. I am so excited and honored to be partnering with Gold Hinge. It's a collab with two female-founded companies that prioritize the girl on the move and have brought a collection of sustainable clothing and jewelry to life through this collaboration. I love all of the pieces in this collab, and I can't wait for you guys to see them.”The Gold Hinge x WaaWees collection is now available for purchase at goldhinge, with the earrings also available at waawees. Campaign images and high-res flat lays are available HERE .

