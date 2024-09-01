EPL 2024-25: Diaz And Salah Shine As Liverpool Crush Manchester United 3-0 At Old Trafford

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Liverpool's dazzling attacking duo, Luis Díaz and Mohamed Salah, starred in a commanding 3-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday. Díaz scored twice and Salah added a third, showcasing their lethal partnership and ensuring Liverpool's perfect start to the season remained intact. The match was a testament to their brilliant form and Liverpool's overall dominance in a game that saw the Reds outshine their hosts.

The match initially saw Trent Alexander-Arnold appear to give Liverpool an early lead with a clinical finish. However, the goal was ruled out by VAR due to an offside decision, keeping the game level.

Liverpool's persistence paid off when Luis Díaz scored the opening goal in the 32nd minute. The Colombian forward made no mistake in converting Mohamed Salah's precise cross to the far post, putting Liverpool ahead.

As the game progressed, Díaz once again capitalized on a mistake by United's Casemiro to double Liverpool's advantage. Salah, demonstrating his sharpness, intercepted the ball from Casemiro and laid it off for Díaz to score easily.

In response to the mounting pressure, Manchester United's manager Erik ten Hag made a tactical change at halftime, replacing Casemiro with Toby Collyer for his Premier League debut. Despite this adjustment, Liverpool's dominance continued.

Early in the second half, Salah added his name to the score sheet with a well-taken goal. Dominik Szoboszlai provided a neat cutback, allowing Salah to slot the ball past United goalkeeper Andre Onana and secure the third goal for the visitors.

Liverpool's performance showcased their attacking prowess and defensive solidity, leaving Manchester United to reflect on a disappointing display in front of their home crowd.