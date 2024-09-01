Bangladesh's Remittance Reaches Over $4 Billion In July-August
(MENAFN- IANS) Dhaka, Sep 2 (IANS) Bangladeshis living and working abroad remitted back more than $4 billion in the July-August period, the data from the Bangladesh bank has shown.
Remittance, one of the key sources of foreign exchange for the nation, surged 39 per cent year-on-year to $2.22 billion in August, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the central bank's data.
It was $1.91 billion in July.
Bangladesh's remittance mainly comes from Middle East countries, such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.
The eventual spike, according to Dhaka Tribune, is a result of renewed vigour in the form of the new government which inspired expatriates to remit money back home.
