Pakistan Blames Militant Groups For Insecurity Ahead Of SCO Summit

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Pakistani Interior Minister has stated that the recent wave of insecurity in the country, perpetrated by militant groups, is part of these groups' efforts to disrupt the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.
Mohammad Naqvi, the Pakistani Interior Minister, referred to recent attacks in Pakistan that have resulted in dozens of casualties, claiming that these attacks are planned to cast a shadow over the organization of the SCO summit.
According to Pakistani media reports, Mr. Naqvi made these statements in the Pakistani Senate and described them as based on“clear evidence.”
The Pakistani Interior Minister has emphasized,“We have identified clear communications indicating their militant groups' intention to disrupt the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.”
The two-day SCO summit is scheduled for October 15th and 16th in Pakistan.
Pakistan has been a battleground for various quasi-military groups in the past three years, with the latest incident being extensive attacks by Baloch separatist groups in the Balochistan province of Pakistan.
Pakistan's concerns about security threats ahead of the SCO summit underscore the challenges posed by regional instability and the complexities of managing security during international events.
The government's efforts to mitigate these threats will be closely monitored as the summit date approaches, which has implications for regional cooperation and security dynamics.
