Woman Killed, Four Others Injured In Manipur As Militants Launch Gun-And-Bomb Attack In Imphal West District

A woman was killed and four others were in a gun-and-bomb attack launched by the suspected in Manipur 's Imphal West district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Ngangbam Surbala Devi.

All the were at their homes when the firing and bombings began.

Her eight-year-old daughter was also injured in the incident as the militants fired indiscriminately from hilltop positions towards the low-lying valley areas of Koutruk and neighbouring Kadangband, reported PTI quoting police.

Devi's body has been taken to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for post-mortem examination.

Police said that Devi's daughter and police officer N. Robert (30) have been admitted to RIMS while two others are recuperating at Raj Medicity,

The attack forced people to flee the area as it caused widespread panic among resident.

Several residents, including women, children, and the elderly moved to safer areas after the attack.

Security forces, including both state and central units, have been deployed to the area to stabilise the situation, police added.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has taken a firm stand against pro-Meitei militant groups, specifically the Arambai Tenggol, which has been accused of inciting violence against the Kuki community.

"I told them (Arambai Tenggol) you will not do any anti-national or communal act. You have to support the government," the Chief Minister said in a recent interview with PTI Videos.





"There should be no communal word from you. I gave a clear warning 'You will not say anything'," Singh added.

The clashes between the Kuki-Zo and Meiti ethnic group since May 2023 have left 226 dead, according to an official count.

On Saturday, people belonging to the Kuki-Zo community took out three rallies in parts of Manipur to press their demand for a separate administration.

They organised the rallies at Leishang in Churachandpur district, Keithelmanbi in Kangpokpi and Moreh in Tengnoupal.