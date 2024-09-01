Osteoporosis: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatment Methods

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Written By: Zahra Rashidi

Osteoporosis is a common problem among elderly individuals, especially women. This is considered silent as it shows no symptoms until a fracture occurs. However, it is preventable and treatable, and early detection is the first step in combating it.

Research indicates that osteoporosis is a metabolic disease where bone tissue destruction leads to reduced bone mass and disrupts the balance between bone formation and calcium removal. This condition makes bones vulnerable to fractures even from minor forces.

According to doctors, in advanced stages, signs such as spontaneous fractures with minimal impact, particularly in the hips, spine, and wrists, become evident. Severe cases may even result in vertebral compression fractures, leading to curvature or hunching of the spine and subsequent height loss.

Doctors recommend preventive measures including a diet rich in low-fat dairy, fish, and vegetables, adequate calcium and vitamin D intake, smoking cessation, and regular balanced physical activity (walking, stationary cycling, balance and resistance exercises, and other suitable activities).

Bone tissue, composed largely of osteoclast cells, is essential for calcium formation. Therefore, the best way to alleviate or prevent this is to consume the necessary calcium in the diet and help absorb and store it in the body.

Also, reducing the intake of calcium-depleting substances in the diet, such as salt, various fats, and phosphorus, helps prevent calcium depletion. For this purpose, it is better to reduce salt, fats, and phosphorus in your diet; excessive consumption of sweets and carbonated drinks also significantly reduces bone calcium levels.

Now, the question is, do men also suffer from this disease?

Research in this area shows that osteoporosis is by no means a disease that affects only women, and men can also develop it, so it is essential for both men and women to ensure the health of their bones.

But with the realization that osteoporosis is not a specific female disease, research has shown that the only difference between men and women is that in women, the reduction in bone mass accelerates in a postmenopausal period.

Because women lose the protective effects of estrogen and progesterone hormones (female sex hormones) on bone health and bone mass reduction accelerates in them. Therefore, the prevalence of osteoporosis in women is higher after menopause, and they must pay more attention to this disease and timely go to a doctor to measure the health of their bones.

It should be noted that the use of drugs in the form of two-sided drugs also causes osteoporosis in women and men.

Research in this area has shown that osteoporosis is called a“silent disease” because it has no visible symptoms, and its symptoms are only observed when the person's bone fractures occur. Therefore, doctors strongly recommend that women after the age of 50 and men after the age of 60 must definitely go to a doctor to measure bone density to ensure the health of their bones.

It should be noted that due to the importance and role of prevention and treatment of chronic diseases, including osteoporosis, World Osteoporosis Day has been named on October 20th, and programs are offered in many countries around the world to increase public awareness.

