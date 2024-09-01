Israeli Strikes Kill 10 In Gaza: Palestinian Medics

(MENAFN- IANS) Gaza, Sep 2 (IANS) Israeli forces bombed various locations across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, killing at least 10 people, according to Palestinian medical sources.

An hit Safad School, located in Gaza City's Zeitoun neighbourhood, which was being used as a shelter for displaced residents. The strike killed at least six Palestinians and dozens more, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Palestinian medical sources who require anonymity.

The Palestinian Civil Defense reported that the school had been evacuated after Israeli warnings of further bombardment.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed that the school was a Hamas command and control centre.

In another attack, an Israeli drone strike hit a civilian vehicle in Deir al-Balah, a city in central Gaza, killing four and injuring several others, according to Palestinian medical sources. The IDF has not commented on this incident.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 taken hostage.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 40,738, the Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Sunday.