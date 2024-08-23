Vietjet Ranks Among Forbes Vietnam\'S Top 50 Listed Companies For 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 23rd August 2024 - Vietjet, Vietnam's leading new-age carrier, was recently honoured among the top 50 best listed companies in Vietnam for 2024 by Forbes Vietnam magazine, which recognized leading enterprises across various sectors.



Based on the audited report for 2023, Vietjet ranked 5th in revenue among the industry, with VND 58,300 billion, marking a 45% increase compared to the same period in 2022. This reflects the company\'s strong recovery and sustainable growth strategy.



Despite the global facing many challenges, in the first half of 2024, Vietjet continued to record outstanding business results. Vietjet has continuously expanded its fleet and flight network, with plans to receive an additional 10 new aircraft in 2024.



The airline is committed to sustainable growth, expanding its routes across Vietnam and to international destinations in Australia, Japan, South Korea, China, India, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Laos, Cambodia, Indonesia, Taiwan (China), and beyond, to meet the needs of both local residents and tourists.



In addition to frequently being featured in Forbes\' Top 50 best-listed companies, Vietjet has been honored by the leading financial publication International Finance with the \"Best Finance Management - Aviation\" award and recognized by Airfinance Journal as one of the Top 50 airlines for healthy financing. AirlineRatings also honored Vietjet as the \"Best Ultra Low-Cost Airline.



In India, the airline has established several strategic expansions, operating a total of 29 weekly round-trip flights and creating direct connections between Vietnam and four key Indian cities – New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Kochi. VietJet's footprint and connectivity between Vietnam and India are well established, expanding through modern fleets, dedicated crews, and attractive promotions specific to Indian customers.





About Vietjet



The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.



Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world\'s 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.

Company :-msl

User :- Bhakti Thorat

Email :...