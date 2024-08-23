Centre's Rules Pose A Challenge, Suresh Gopi Unlikely To Get Nod For Acting In Films While Serving As Mos

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thrissur: Suresh Gopi's comment about being relieved of his ministerial duties has sparked discontent within the BJP's central leadership. The party may revoke his ministerial position if he continues to act in films, citing it as a violation of the ministerial code of conduct. Experts in constitutional law also agree that ministers should not engage in acting.

Cinema is my passion, will die if I can't act: Union Suresh Gopi

The has not permitted him to continue acting, as it violates the rules. According to experts, the current law prohibits ministers from pursuing alternative sources of income while in office, making it unlikely for them to continue acting.

Actor-politician and Kerala's sole Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member, Suresh Gopi, who also serves as the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Tourism, stated on Wednesday (Aug 21) that he would be "saved" if removed from his MoS position due to his passion for acting. Gopi mentioned that when he expressed his desire to star in at least 22 movies to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the latter set those papers aside.

Suresh Gopi further said that he will definitely do films but permission has not been given yet.

“However, one thing I can tell you. I would start the shooting for my film 'Ottakomban' on September 6,” the BJP MP said.

He added, "With this responsibility as a Minister, I am unable to be with my voters in Thrissur. If I am relieved of the ministerial post, I can act and also be with the voters in my constituency."

