Kuwait Eager To Protect Cultural Heritage -- Amb Al-Zain Al-Sabah
8/23/2024 5:42:54 AM
NEW YORK, Aug 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ambassador to the US Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah affirmed Kuwait's continuous efforts to protect its cultural heritage.
The remarks came in a statement to KUNA late Thursday, after signing a memorandum of understanding between the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) and the World Monuments Fund on enlisting Failaka island in UNESCO's world heritage list.
The process has economic, educational, cultural and environmental aspects to it, she noted. (end)
