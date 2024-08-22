Azza Fahmy Introduces The 'Soraya' High Jewellery Collection: A Timeless Tribute To Ottoman Heritage

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Azza Fahmy introduces the 'Soraya' 'High Jewellery Collection ,a mesmerizing journey through time and culture. The collection is a testament to the timeless elegance and craftsmanship inspired by Ottoman heritage. The collection celebrates the motifs of stars and crescents, symbolizing happiness and joy, meticulously crafted in 18kt and adorned with exquisite stones. Adding to the collection's allure are other exquisite pieces that include the Ottoman Crescent Bangle, Ottoman Crescent Ring, Crescent Diamond Necklace, Crescent Diamond Earrings, and Ottoman Stud Earrings, Ottoman Medallion Choker is also paired with the Ottoman Medallion Bracelet each echoing the collection's elegant motifs and exceptional craftsmanship.

The Cascading Crescent Necklace is an 18kt gold beaded necklace that embodies the essence of Azza Fahmy's Soraya collection. This exquisite piece features an Ottoman-inspired silhouette with strands of swaying stars and crescents, expertly crafted in delicate filigree wirework. The necklace is inscribed with the Arabic words'ف?حة

?

سعا??'

meaning 'Happiness and Joy,' capturing the spirit of the collection in its elegant design.

The Crescent Chandelier Earrings are limited edition 18kt gold chandelier earrings that beautifully showcase Ottoman-inspired design elements. These earrings feature swaying stars and crescents crafted in Azza Fahmy's signature filigree wirework and are inscribed with the word 'م???' meaning 'Endearment.' Adorned with an array of stone options, these earrings reflect the intricate beauty and cultural richness of the Soraya collection.

The Ottoman Diamond Ring is a limited edition piece crafted in 18kt gold,designed as stud earrings that elegantly feature a star harmonizing with the signature Ottoman-inspired crescent. This exquisite piece is available with a variety of stone options, enhancing its luxurious appeal and allowing for personalized elegance.

Azza Fahmy's inaugural High Jewellery collection is a true celebration of craftsmanship, cultural diversity, and the brand's enduring commitment to creating unique jewellery.

The collection is exclusively available through our personal shopper service.