Five Of A Family Killed In Road Accident In Bihar's Bhojpur

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Aug 22 (IANS) Five members of a family were killed and two others when the SUV they were travelling in hit a road divider in Bihar's Bhojpur district on Thursday.

The incident took place around 5:30 a.m. in Bibiganj village, located under the jurisdiction of Gajrajganj station on National Highway 922.

The were returning to Patna after attending a ritual at the Vindhyachal temple in Uttar Pradesh when the driver of the speeding SUV lost control of the vehicle. This SUV collided with a road divider, resulting in the deaths.

According to Hari Prasad Sharma, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Gajrajganj police station, seven members of a family were involved in the tragic accident.

“The family members had visited Vindhyachal temple on Wednesday for a ritual and were returning to Patna when the accident occurred early Thursday morning at Bibiganj. The speeding vehicle collided with a road divider, leading to the deaths of five individuals: two men, two women, and a child,” Sharma said.

Sharma said that the police promptly arrived at the scene after being informed. Three people were found dead at the site, while four others were rushed to the Sadar Hospital. Unfortunately, two of the injured later succumbed to their injuries during treatment, while the remaining two -- a woman and a child -- remain in critical condition, said the SHO.

The deceased are identified as Bhup Narayan Pathak (56), Renu Devi (50), Vipul Pathak (28), Arpita Pathak (25), and Harsh Pathak (3). The deceased are residents of Patna and natives of Kamaria village under Azimabad police station in Bhojpur district.

Sharma stated that the police are currently investigating the incident and are awaiting the recovery of the injured individuals, who may provide crucial information about the cause of the accident.

While the exact reason for the crash remains unclear, Sharma mentioned that overspeeding appears to be a significant factor.

He also speculated that the driver might have momentarily fallen asleep while driving at high speed, which could have contributed to the accident. However, a definitive conclusion will only be reached after further investigation and statements from the survivors, the officer said..