Russian Army Loses 1,130 More Soldiers In Ukraine In Past Day
8/22/2024 2:16:08 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to August 22, 2024 amount to nearly 604,140 invaders, including another 1,130 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.
The General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine said this in a post on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 8,529 enemy tanks (+7 in the past day), 16,567 armored combat vehicles (+25), 17,261 artillery systems (+46), 1,166 multiple launch rocket systems, 931 air defense systems (+3), 367 aircraft, 328 helicopters, 13,998 unmanned aerial vehicles (+96), 2,443 cruise missiles (+1), 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 23,280 motor vehicles (+59), and 2,904 special equipment units (+17).
As Ukrinform reported, on August 21, 110 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the front lines. The Pokrovsk sector remains the hottest.
