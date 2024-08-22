Russian Army Kills Four Civilians, Injures Three More In Donetsk Region In Past Day
8/22/2024 2:16:08 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Four civilians were killed and three more were injured as the Russian army shelled the Donetsk region on August 21.
Vadym Filashkin, the head of the regional military administration, wrote this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
He noted that“on August 21, Russians killed four residents of the Donetsk region: in Siversk, Ukrainsk, Kostiantynivka and Petrivka. Another three people were wounded in the region over the day”.
In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, at least 2,174 people have been killed and 5,689 others wounded in the Donetsk region. These figures do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian artillery shelling of Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, killed one person and damaged residential buildings, administrative buildings and industrial premises on the evening of August 21.
