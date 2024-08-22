Kuwait Oil Price Up To USD 77.41 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 22 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up 46 cents to reach USD 77.41 per barrel on Wednesday, compared to USD 76.95 pb the day before, according to Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Thursday. On the global scale, the futures' contracts went down USD 1.15 to reach USD 76.05 pb, as did the West Texas Intermediate, down USD 1.24 to USD 71.93 pb. (end) km

