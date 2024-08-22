'Dadu: Mummy And Me Afternoon Tea With Mandarin Oriental' Workshop Series To Begin On August 24

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Dadu, the cutting-edge museum dedicated to children, in collaboration with Mandarin Oriental, Doha, have announced a series of engaging and delightful activities at the titled 'Dadu: Mummy and Me Afternoon Tea with Mandarin Oriental.'

This exciting workshop will take place every Saturday for six consecutive weeks, starting from August 24, 2024 at the Mandarin Lounge in the Mandarin Oriental, Doha.

The workshop is designed to provide both children and parents with opportunities to explore a variety of creative activities while fostering quality time and enhancing communication skills. Activities will include creating beautiful, dried flower portraits, crafting unique dolls, designing personalised jewellery pieces, and exploring senses and tastes by creating unique tea blends. Additionally, participants will learn how to make a harp out of recycled materials and discover how pitch and tone change with the size and shape of a stick.

Speaking about the collaboration, David Taylor, Deputy Director of Project and Operations, Dadu - Children's Museum of Qatar said,“We are thrilled to partner with Mandarin Oriental, Doha to present 'Dadu: Mummy and Me Afternoon Tea with Mandarin Oriental,' an innovative workshop designed to inspire creativity and strengthen the parent-child bond. At Dadu, we believe in the power of shared experiences to foster communication and understanding. These sessions offer a wonderful opportunity for mothers and their children to engage in meaningful activities. We look forward to welcoming families to these delightful afternoons and witnessing the joy and connections they will create together.”

“At Mandarin Oriental, Doha, we take pride in creating exceptional experiences for our guests,” says Thomas Kinsperger, General Manager.“Partnering with Dadu - Children's Museum of Qatar for the 'Dadu: Mummy and Me Afternoon Tea with Mandarin Oriental' workshop allows us to bring families together in a meaningful way.”