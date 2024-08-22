Qatar Chairs Meeting Of Arab Ministers Concerned With Disaster Risk Reduction

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Qatar participated in the second meeting at the level of Arab ministers concerned with disaster risk reduction held at the headquarters of Arab League in Cairo, yesterday.

Assistant Undersecretary for Technical and Specialised Affairs at the of Interior, Staff Major General Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Suwaidi, headed Qatar's delegation in meeting. The meeting discussed the draft decisions of the sixth meeting of the Arab Coordination Mechanism for Disaster Risk Reduction, held recently in Cairo.