Azerbaijani Oil Price In Global Market Rises
8/22/2024 2:16:03 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market
increased by $0.17, or 0.22%, to $79.52 per barrel,
Azernews reports.
October futures for brent crude were traded at $76.05 per
barrel.
The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2024 was
set at $75 per barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020
($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July
2008.
In Azerbaijan, oil is mainly produced within the framework of
the agreement on the development of the "Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli"
(ACG) field block. The share of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan
(SOCAR) in the agreement is 25%.
