Russians Hit Nikopol District Three Times Overnight, Damage Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with heavy artillery three times overnight, damaging private houses, outbuildings and infrastructure.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The Nikopol district experienced three during the night. The enemy fired from heavy artillery. The district center and Chervonohryhorivka community were hit,” Lysak wrote.

According to him, infrastructure, two private houses and the same number of outbuildings were damaged in Nikopol. A power line was also affected.

“The main thing is that there were no casualties. It was quiet in other areas of the Dnipropetrovsk region,” the regional governor said.

As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of August 21, Russian troops attacked the Marhanets community of the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones.

Photo: Serhiy Lysak