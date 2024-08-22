Center For Countering Disinformation Refutes Russian Fake About Bacterial Infection Outbreak In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center for Countering Disinformation has refuted Russian claims about an alleged outbreak of bacterial infection in Kherson.

“Enemy Telegram channels are spreading reports about an alleged outbreak of bacterial infection in Kherson, which supposedly threatens residents of the Ukrainian-controlled areas. The propagandists claim that the was caused by the contamination of the Dnipro River with the bodies of Ukrainian and the failure of wastewater plants,” the Center for Countering Disinformation said on its page.

The Center verified information about the sanitary and epidemic situation in the city with the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

“No outbreaks of infections have been recorded, the epidemiological situation is currently within the normal range,” the Center for Countering Disinformation said.

It is emphasized that this fake is aimed at spreading panic among the population and discrediting the Armed Forces of Ukraine.