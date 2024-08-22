Bengaluru GOLD Rate Today, Aug 22; 10Gm Gold Price Increases THIS Much

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) rate has been falling in Bengaluru and throughout the country post the announcement of Budget 2024. Here's what the yellow metal costs in the city on the 22nd of August 2024.

The price of GOLD in Bengaluru today, August 22

22 carat - Rs 6,820/gm

24 carat - Rs 7,161/gm

1 gram - Rs 6,820(Today)

Rs 6,770(Yesterday)

8 grams - Rs 54,560(Today)

Rs 54,160(Yesterday)

10 grams - Rs 68,200(Today)

Rs 67,700(Yesterday)

1 gram - Rs 7,161(Today)

Rs 7,109(Yesterday)

8 grams - Rs 57,288(Today)

Rs 56,872(Yesterday)

10 grams - Rs 71,610(Today)

Rs 71,090(Yesterday)

22-carat GOLD price on August 20, 2024 - Rs 6,770/gm

24-carat GOLD price on August 20, 2024 - Rs 7,109/gm

22-carat GOLD price on August 19, 2024 - Rs 6,795/gm

24-carat GOLD price on August 19, 2024 - Rs 7,135/gm

22-carat GOLD price on August 18, 2024 - Rs 6,629/gm

24-carat GOLD price on August 18, 2024 - Rs 7,236/gm