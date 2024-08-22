Kerala: KSRTC Fails To Keep Pace With Pension; 4 Suicides, 15 Contempt Of Court Cases In 2 Years

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala has been embroiled in 15 contempt court proceedings for failing to provide pensions to KSRTC employees in the last two years. Tragically, four individuals have taken their own lives due to the pension halt. Meanwhile, the government's decision to distribute pensions through cooperative banks has resulted in an expenditure of approximately Rs 300 crore, solely on interest payments.

KSRTC is facing a dual crisis, grappling with salary and pension distribution issues. The pension crisis has been ongoing for several months, affecting over 43,000 recipients who rely on a monthly payout of Rs 72 crore. Introduced in 1984, the pension system hit a roadblock recently. In 2017, the government partnered with state cooperative banks to distribute pensions, but when the government failed to reimburse the banks for three months, the banks halted pension distribution, plunging pensioners into a state of uncertainty.

Despite a salary revision in 2021, KSRTC failed to increase pension amounts, leading to a halt in distribution for months. The Transport Pensioners' Front sought legal action, resulting in a court order mandating monthly pension disbursement by the 7th, with the state government held responsible. However, non-compliance has led to 15 contempt cases, with high-ranking officials appearing in court only thrice. Currently, pensions for two months are overdue, with the government assuring the court of imminent disbursement of July's pension.

