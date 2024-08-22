Cristiano Ronaldo's Youtube Channel Breaks Record With 1 Million Subscribers In 90 Minutes

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Legendary footballer Cristiano on Wednesday (August 21) launched his YouTube channel, called 'UR'. In an unbelievable feat, the Al Nassr striker's gained over 1 million subscribers in less than 90 minutes, making it the quickest to achieve this milestone. Not only that, the Channel now has over 13 million subscribers less than a day after its launch.



The 39-year-old Portugal international took to social to thank his fans, playfully referring to them as "SIUUUbscribers"- a nod to his iconic celebration. "The wait is over. My @YouTube channel is finally here! SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey," Ronaldo posted on his social media accounts. The former Real Madrid player has 112.5 million followers on the X platform, 170 million on Facebook and 636 million on Instagram.



Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers of all time, having won the Ballon d'Or five times, only behind Lionel Messi, who has claimed the prestigious prize on eight occasions. The 39-year-old has scored a whopping 761 goals from 1015 appearances for various clubs across all competitions so far. Meanwhile, when it comes to the international circuit, the talismanic striker has netted 130 goals from 212 appearances for Portugal thus far. He is sitting at the summit of the all-time top goal-scorer's list in men's international football.



Ronaldo joined Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr in 2023 and went on to score 44 goals from 45 appearances in all tournaments last season. The Portuguese forward has started the new campaign with two goals from as many games in the Saudi Super Cup. Al Nassr lost out to Al Hilal in the Super Cup final on Saturday (August 17). Knight of Najd will begin their 2024-25 league campaign at home to Al Raed on Thursday (August 22).



