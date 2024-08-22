Japan Must Do Much More For Taiwan

(MENAFN- Asia Times) A bipartisan delegation of Japanese politicians visited Taiwan last week, marking the latest of several visits by Japanese Diet members over the years. While consistently irking China, these visits are significant only up to a point.

Japanese politicians, including Shigeru Ishiba, a possible future prime minister, visiting Taiwan implicitly demonstrate Tokyo's concern over China's threats to Taiwan and indicate a broad degree of support for a free Taiwan.

This latest visit took place despite the inevitable Chinese criticism that would follow. True to form, the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo promised Japan would“pay a heavy price” if it caused trouble over Taiwan.

There's always the possibility, if not likelihood, of renewed Chinese government harassment of Japanese companies operating in China, or grabbing additional“hostages” from among the Japanese living and working in the PRC.

Another ever-present risk is stepped-up China Coast Guard and Maritime Militia encroachments around Japan's Senkaku Islands or other parts of Japanese maritime territory.