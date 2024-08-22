Strong Earthquake Hits Russia's Kamchatka
Date
8/22/2024 12:15:31 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
An earthquake of 6.1 magnitude occurred in the Kamchatka region
of Russia.
Azernews reports, citing the Russian media sources that the
Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy
of Sciences published information about this.
The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of about
40 km, 120 km from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, in Avacha Bay.
There are no reports of casualties or damages.
MENAFN22082024000195011045ID1108587827
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.