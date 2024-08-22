Strong Earthquake Hits Russia's Kamchatka

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An earthquake of 6.1 magnitude occurred in the Kamchatka region of Russia.

Azernews reports, citing the Russian sources that the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences published information about this.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of about 40 km, 120 km from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, in Avacha Bay.

There are no reports of casualties or damages.