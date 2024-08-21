Those Behind Building Collapse To Face Legal Action -- Min

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 21 (KUNA) -- Deputy Prime and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Al-Mousherji vowed that those responsible for the collapse of a building in Jabria would be held accountable.

"We are waiting for the final report about the incident," he told reporters on Wednesday evening.

He expressed appreciation to all efforts made by different ministries and competent bodies, which dealt seriously with the incident despite difficult conditions and hot weather.

Al-Mousherji added that a team worked on lifting the rubble to make sure that there were neither victims nor injuries.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior said its team, along with the Kuwait Fire Force (KFF), dealt with the collapse.

The incident took place due to negligence from the contractor responsible for the demolition, the ministry's security media and public relations department said in a statement.

It added that the contractor ran away from the site after the incident took place.

Concerned bodies are searching for those responsible for the collapse to refer them to competent bodies and take legal actions against them, it added.

For his part, Acting Chief of KFF Maj. Gen. Khaled Abdullah told KUNA in a statement that a force rushed to the site of the collapse as soon as they received a report about it.

The force finished a 3-hour search operation, and there were not any injuries, he added.

Earlier in the day, the KFF announced that a six-storey building collapsed in Jabria while being demolished. (end)

