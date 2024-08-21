American Airlines And Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) Campaign Takes Off To Accelerate Funding For Cancer Research



Rosario Dawson, a SU2C celebrity ambassador, joins American to launch this year's fundraising campaign with a powerful new alongside airline team members. Customers will earn American AAdvantage® miles for donations made to SU2C during the six-week campaign.

FORT WORTH, Texas, August 21, 2024 /3BL/ - American Airlines, in collaboration with Stand Up To Cancer® (SU2C), is launching its annual campaign to raise funds for innovative and life-saving cancer research and is inviting customers to contribute. The campaign kicked off with a powerful new public service announcement featuring actress, film producer and SU2C celebrity ambassador Rosario Dawson.

From now through Sept. 30, customers will receive 25 AAdvantage® bonus miles for every dollar they donate of $25 or more to Stand Up To Cancer.

Additionally, anyone who uses their AAdvantage® Mastercard® credit card to contribute between $25 and $10,000 will receive 50 AAdvantage® bonus miles per dollar through Sept. 30, or until $3 million has been donated, whichever comes first. To donate, customers can visit SU2C/AA .

Since joining forces in 2016, American has raised more than $20 million through fundraising efforts to benefit SU2C. In 2019, American debuted a campaign that allowed those who donated the chance to honor a loved one by including their name on an Airbus A321 aircraft wrapped in a special SU2C livery.

This year, to further highlight the campaign and give customers an opportunity to support the campaign's important cause, American will launch a limited-edition specialty amenity kit design created in collaboration with sustainable fashion brand Raven + Lily .

The new Flagship® First Class and Flagship® Business Class kits feature the SU2C yellow, orange and red colors, along with Raven + Lily's recognizable zig-zag trim, while the Premium Economy kit features the SU2C yellow. The limited-edition kits will feature new skincare brands and offerings. Customers can scan a QR code within the kits to easily donate to the campaign. The SU2C specialty kits will take flight later this year. This kit marks American's second limited-edition amenity kit since the airline launched a new amenity kit program earlier this year .

SU2C brings together the best and the brightest in the cancer community to help new therapies move from the laboratory to the patient quickly. By galvanizing the entertainment community, SU2C creates awareness and educates the public on cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment and raises funds to support these efforts.

Learn more about the 2024 fundraising campaign and how to donate at SU2C/AA .

