Kylie Jenner BEST Bikini Photos: Kim Kardashian's Sister Shares Hottest Swimsuit Collection From Her Brand Khy

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Beauty entrepreneur Kylie Jenner's Instagram feed is ablaze with her latest posts, which are raising the temperature. The reality star uploaded a carousel of photos from her current Khy swimwear collection.

Kylie Jenner works pure magic to provide a stunning moment. One might argue that she inherited this genetically from her Kardashian-Jenner family. All of them, especially her mother, Kris Jenner and sister, Kim Kardashian, are recognised for their stunning jet-setting style.



This time, Kylie has lived up to her reputation by dishing out the ideal swimsuit moment from her closet, leaving the globe in awe of her fashion game.

Kylie Jenner was photographed sporting a sheen-covered monokini. The swimsuit, which had a keyhole cutout plunging U-neckline, was held behind her neck with straps that began in a crisscross design across her chest.

This swimsuit is from Kylie's new satin range, which will be released under her swimwear business Khy. The business magnate looked great in the swimsuit, which had cuts on her waistline and transitioned into a bikini-style bottom half that fitted her torso waist downward.

Kylie donned only a pair of silver hoops as her accessories for the day, allowing her swimsuit to take centre stage. Kylie's hair and makeup were chaotic salon-style, which she flipped for different pictures as the cameras went 'click-click'.

She kept her foundation dewy and glowing, adding feathery brows, a contoured and highlighted face, a bit of blush on the apples of her cheeks, wispy mascara-filled lashes, and a peachy-pink lip gloss to complete the look.

Trust Kylie Jenner to tick all the sartorial boxes with her monokini-clad moment ahead of Khy's satin collection.

Kylie had previously launched her swimwear brand. Her last CD, Kylie Swim in 2021, was not well received by her fans. With this new collection, she intends to increase demand for her swimsuit items.

Her fans seem to be equally excited about the launch, with one Instagram user commenting, "This shade is stunning. Another user wrote, "Kylie is so gorgeous here as on every photos."