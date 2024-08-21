Philippines reports first mpox case in 2024, declares it as not deadly variant

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Secretary Teodoro Herbosa announced that the Philippines has reported its first case of mpox for the year, identifying it as a mild variant rather than the more dangerous strain that has caused global concern. The strain in question, known as Clade 2, differs significantly from the Clade 1b strain which has been responsible for numerous fatalities across several countries including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, and Sweden. The Clade 1b strain, which has been highly transmissible and deadly, has sparked significant alarm worldwide. However, the mpox case reported in the Philippines involves a 33-year-old Filipino male infected with the Clade 2 variant, which is considered less severe and less alarming compared to the Clade 1b strain.



Secretary Herbosa clarified that the patient, who had not traveled abroad, remains hospitalized, indicating that the virus may be circulating within the local community. This case marks a notable point in the ongoing monitoring of mpox, as it highlights the potential presence of the virus in domestic settings. The situation is under close observation, with health officials maintaining vigilance to track and control the spread of the virus.



In response to the situation, President Ferdinand Marcos has directed health authorities to enhance their monitoring efforts. The mandate aims to ensure that vulnerable areas and populations are continuously surveyed to prevent further outbreaks. This proactive approach is in line with the efforts to contain mpox, following a period of reported cases in 2022 and 2023, the last of which occurred in December.



Overall, while the current variant poses less of a threat compared to more dangerous strains, the Philippine government remains committed to closely monitoring the situation and implementing necessary measures to protect public health.

MENAFN21082024000045015839ID1108584920